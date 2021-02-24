Let's give Staff Sgt. Zachary Stanley from the 338th Training Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! As a military training leader, Stanley provides Airmanship and mentorship to 200 Airmen in training. He conducts accountability daily to ensure 550 Airmen attend their courses on time. Stanley also handles any personal issues that affect the Airmen and provides the resources necessary to ensure they remain resilient in all four pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness. In addition, he also coordinates with

the Triangle Health Clinic to ensure proper protocols are in place to contain any spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, he ensures lodging and meals are provided to COVID-19 positive Airmen, ensuring their welfare and protecting the rest of the student population while keeping the 338th TRS mission successful. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 17:15 Photo ID: 6533403 VIRIN: 210224-F-BD983-0003 Resolution: 3456x2476 Size: 1.05 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.