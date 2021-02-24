Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Staff Sgt. Zachary Stanley from the 338th Training Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! As a military training leader, Stanley provides Airmanship and mentorship to 200 Airmen in training. He conducts accountability daily to ensure 550 Airmen attend their courses on time. Stanley also handles any personal issues that affect the Airmen and provides the resources necessary to ensure they remain resilient in all four pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness. In addition, he also coordinates with
    the Triangle Health Clinic to ensure proper protocols are in place to contain any spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, he ensures lodging and meals are provided to COVID-19 positive Airmen, ensuring their welfare and protecting the rest of the student population while keeping the 338th TRS mission successful. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 17:15
    Photo ID: 6533403
    VIRIN: 210224-F-BD983-0003
    Resolution: 3456x2476
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Airman
    Recognition
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT