A U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tony Tran, a crew chief with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida inspects the tail of a KC-135 Stratotanker on the flightline in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsiblity, Florida on February 22, 2021. The crew were on a temporary deployment so pilots could get training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 10:02
|Photo ID:
|6532577
|VIRIN:
|210222-F-UV276-1000
|Resolution:
|4041x3030
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Crew chief, by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT