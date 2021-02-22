Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Crew chief

    Crew chief

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tony Tran, a crew chief with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida inspects the tail of a KC-135 Stratotanker on the flightline in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsiblity, Florida on February 22, 2021. The crew were on a temporary deployment so pilots could get training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 10:02
    Photo ID: 6532577
    VIRIN: 210222-F-UV276-1000
    Resolution: 4041x3030
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew chief, by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flightline
    KC-135
    usaf
    afreserves

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT