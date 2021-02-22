Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Closing up

    Closing up

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S.Air Force Senior Airman Blake Thomson, a boom operator with the 50th air Refueling Squadron, Florida, closes the side door of a KC-135 Stratotanker in February 22, 2021. Thomson was a temporary deployment in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility and was heading back to his home satiation of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 05:19
    Photo ID: 6532246
    VIRIN: 210222-F-UV276-349
    Resolution: 1440x1082
    Size: 255.11 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Closing up, by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kc135
    airman
    927arw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT