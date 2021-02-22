Closing up

U.S.Air Force Senior Airman Blake Thomson, a boom operator with the 50th air Refueling Squadron, Florida, closes the side door of a KC-135 Stratotanker in February 22, 2021. Thomson was a temporary deployment in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility and was heading back to his home satiation of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 05:19
|Photo ID:
|6532246
|VIRIN:
|210222-F-UV276-349
|Resolution:
|1440x1082
|Size:
|255.11 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
