KADENA, Japan (Feb. 19, 2021) Olympio "Oly" Magofna, from Tanapag Village, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, has been Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa emergency management officer since joining CFAO in July 2016. As EMO he is responsible for the establishment, implementation, and sustainment of a comprehensive all-hazard emergency management program in order to prepare for and mitigate the potential effects of, respond to, and recover from natural or man-made emergencies impacting CFAO and its tenant commands spread out over Okinawa. His environmental portrait was taken onboard CFAO at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 19, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 00:07 Photo ID: 6531983 VIRIN: 210219-N-QY759-086 Resolution: 6500x4643 Size: 2.25 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO EMO Olympio Magofna, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.