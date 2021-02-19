Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO EMO Olympio Magofna

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Feb. 19, 2021) Olympio "Oly" Magofna, from Tanapag Village, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, has been Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa emergency management officer since joining CFAO in July 2016. As EMO he is responsible for the establishment, implementation, and sustainment of a comprehensive all-hazard emergency management program in order to prepare for and mitigate the potential effects of, respond to, and recover from natural or man-made emergencies impacting CFAO and its tenant commands spread out over Okinawa. His environmental portrait was taken onboard CFAO at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 19, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Okinawa
    emergency management
    Navy
    CFAO
    emergency management office

