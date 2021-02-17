SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Recruit Cheyenne Turner, from Mt. Vernon, Texas, plots a course on a maneuvering board in the pilot house of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Feb. 17, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 22:15
|Photo ID:
|6531914
|VIRIN:
|210217-N-HI500-1001
|Resolution:
|3997x2855
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|MOUNT VERNON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations, by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
