USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Recruit Cheyenne Turner, from Mt. Vernon, Texas, plots a course on a maneuvering board in the pilot house of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Feb. 17, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 22:15 Photo ID: 6531914 VIRIN: 210217-N-HI500-1001 Resolution: 3997x2855 Size: 1.05 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: MOUNT VERNON, TX, US