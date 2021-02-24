On line...

U.S Army soldiers assigned to Michigan National Guard secure an area at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 24, 2021. National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

