    Fair Winds and Following Seas

    JAPAN

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Thomas 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb.24, 2021) - Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, commander, Submarine Group Seven (CSG-7), presents Lt. Alice Wu, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during Wu’s farewell ceremony. While serving at CSG-7, Lt. Wu consistently performed her duties in an exemplary and highly professional manner. She masterfully directed the execution of over 1,000 mission days across five surveillance towed array sensor systems (TASW) while balancing competing priorities to ensure optimal employment of limited TASW assets in support of U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet high interest and high value unit operations. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas

