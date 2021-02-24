The Department of Defense has an independent but collaborative program with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to provide COVID-19 vaccines to DoD uniformed service members. This includes active duty, Guard/Reserve, retirees, family members, civilian employees and selected DoD contract personnel. Getting the vaccine is voluntary, but all DoD personnel are encouraged to get it to protect their health, their families and their community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 17:21 Photo ID: 6531564 VIRIN: 210224-F-ZS999-001 Resolution: 1576x692 Size: 528.74 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 Vaccine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.