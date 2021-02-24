COVID-19 Vaccine

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Department of Defense has an independent but collaborative program with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to provide COVID-19 vaccines to DoD uniformed service members. This includes active duty, Guard/Reserve, retirees, family members, civilian employees and selected DoD contract personnel. Getting the vaccine is voluntary, but all DoD personnel are encouraged to get it to protect their health, their families and their community.

