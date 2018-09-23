Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 vaccinations reaching smaller clinics, facilities

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2018

    Photo by Marcus Fichtl 

    Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs

    Sandy Hughes, an Army nurse with the California Medical Detachment, draws a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for administration at the Presidio of Monterey medical clinic, California, Jan. 27. The Presidio is the administrator for vaccines to two smaller military installations as the DOD continues to push COVID-19 mass inoculations across the country. (U.S. Navy photo by Marcus Fichtl.)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2018
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 15:46
    VIRIN: 180923-A-TW035-578
    This work, COVID-19 vaccinations reaching smaller clinics, facilities, by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    presidio
    COVID
    moderna

