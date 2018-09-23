COVID-19 vaccinations reaching smaller clinics, facilities

Sandy Hughes, an Army nurse with the California Medical Detachment, draws a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for administration at the Presidio of Monterey medical clinic, California, Jan. 27. The Presidio is the administrator for vaccines to two smaller military installations as the DOD continues to push COVID-19 mass inoculations across the country. (U.S. Navy photo by Marcus Fichtl.)

