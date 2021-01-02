Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military uniforms put to the test at Tobyhanna Army Depot

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Danielle Weinschenk 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    Representatives from PEO Soldier model military overwhite uniforms during a data collection effort at Tobyhanna Army Depot.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 14:08
    Photo ID: 6531163
    VIRIN: 200101-A-TB732-0003
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 354.32 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military uniforms put to the test at Tobyhanna Army Depot, by Danielle Weinschenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

