A difficult step for some…With National Eating Disorder Awareness Week Feb. 23 to March 3, 2021, Defense Health Agency military treatment facilities like Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton have trained professionals to help those in need with any type of eating disorder. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), the commonly held misconception is that any type of eating disorder is a lifestyle choice, which they are not. Any eating disorder should be considered serious. Oftentimes they can be fatal illnesses, associated with severe disturbances in people’s eating behaviors and related thoughts and emotions. Preoccupation with food, body weight, and shape may also signal an eating disorder. The most common eating disorders include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB?NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 09:14 Photo ID: 6530767 VIRIN: 210222-N-HU933-123 Resolution: 3813x2988 Size: 2.19 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A worrying condition with severe effects – eating disorder – explained at NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.