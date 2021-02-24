DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 24, 2021) – U.S. Navy sailors pose for a photo after completing the three day command indoctrination on Diego Garcia Feb. 24, 2021. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.(U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

Date Taken: 02.24.2021