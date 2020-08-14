Reserve Leader Steps up to Support Military Sealift Command in Japan

Reservists like Lt. Jesse Story who serve throughout Military Sealift Command bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and dedication to ensuring the important mission of keeping the fleet afloat is accomplished. Story transitioned from active duty almost two years ago and is currently the officer in charge of Ship Support Unit Japan in Yokohama. (Courtesy photo)
