Introducing MMN1 Justin Francisco

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb.23, 2021) - Meet Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class, Justin Francisco, a native of Chiefland, Florida, has been a part of the Commander Submarine Group Seven team since April of 2019. During that time, he’s embarked aboard USS Key West (SSN 722) for a five month deployment and now coordinates procurement of mission essential repair parts for submarines deployed to the 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class, Adam K. Thomas

