Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Introducing MMN1 Justin Francisco

    Introducing MMN1 Justin Francisco

    JAPAN

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Thomas 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb.23, 2021) - Meet Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class, Justin Francisco, a native of Chiefland, Florida, has been a part of the Commander Submarine Group Seven team since April of 2019. During that time, he’s embarked aboard USS Key West (SSN 722) for a five month deployment and now coordinates procurement of mission essential repair parts for submarines deployed to the 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class, Adam K. Thomas

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 01:03
    Photo ID: 6530553
    VIRIN: 210223-N-DS193-0015
    Resolution: 5929x4235
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introducing MMN1 Justin Francisco, by PO2 Adam Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Machinist's Mate

    TAGS

    Submarine
    Machinist’s Mate
    uss key west (ssn 722)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT