Camp Zama JROTC cadet thankful for essay-writing experience, places third out of 106

Cadet Master Sgt. Michael Manangan, a senior at Zama Middle High School and a member of the school’s U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program, reads his essay on “The Challenges of Online and In-Person Learning in a Pandemic Environment” at the school, Camp Zama, Japan, Feb. 23. His essay came in third out of 106 annual JROTC essay contest entries from the 8th Brigade, U.S. Army Cadet Command, headquartered at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington.

