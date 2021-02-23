Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama JROTC cadet thankful for essay-writing experience, places third out of 106

    JAPAN

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Cadet Master Sgt. Michael Manangan, a senior at Zama Middle High School and a member of the school’s U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program, reads his essay on “The Challenges of Online and In-Person Learning in a Pandemic Environment” at the school, Camp Zama, Japan, Feb. 23. His essay came in third out of 106 annual JROTC essay contest entries from the 8th Brigade, U.S. Army Cadet Command, headquartered at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington.

