Monte Loving, supervisory general engineer, NAVFAC Washington

Arthur Loving V, also well known as Monte, serves as a supervisory general engineer in the Public Works Department at Naval Support Activity South Potomac, Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, and is representing Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington for Engineers Week.



Loving has served with NAVFAC Washington for the last five years. He originally came aboard as a design and project manager and brought a wealth of experience to the NAVFAC team at Dahlgren, having worked in the private sector for 25 years before joining the Command.

