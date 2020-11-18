Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Working Wednesday: Aircrew Flight Equipment

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Master Sgt. Louis Soriano, 149th Fighter Wing aircrew flight equipment, discusses fitting flight equipment with Lt. Col. Charles Biediger, a flight surgeon assigned to the 149th Medical Group, before a flight November 13, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Flight surgeons specialize in treating pilots and aircrew who encounter the exceptional environments in air and space. (Air NAtional Guard Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

    This work, Working Wednesday: Aircrew Flight Equipment, by SrA Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

