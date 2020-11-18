Working Wednesday: Aircrew Flight Equipment

Master Sgt. Louis Soriano, 149th Fighter Wing aircrew flight equipment, discusses fitting flight equipment with Lt. Col. Charles Biediger, a flight surgeon assigned to the 149th Medical Group, before a flight November 13, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Flight surgeons specialize in treating pilots and aircrew who encounter the exceptional environments in air and space. (Air NAtional Guard Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)
