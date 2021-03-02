U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeth Rey, USCENTCOM J6 Director, left, hosted a Geographic Combatant Command panel discussion during USCENTCOM’s virtual data symposium at the command headquarters, MacDill Air Force Base, Feb. 3, 2021. Panel members included (clockwise from top left), Brig. Gen. Denise Brown, J6 Director USINDOPACOM, Col. Robin Gibson, Deputy J6, USEUCOM, Col. James Turinetti, J6 Director, USSOUTHCOM, and Col. Jeff Schroeder, J6 Director, USAFRICOM (Courtesy of U.S. Central Command)
USCENTCOM Symposium Spotlights the Role of Data on the Battlefield
