    USCENTCOM Symposium Spotlights the Role of Data on the Battlefield

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeth Rey, USCENTCOM J6 Director, left, hosted a Geographic Combatant Command panel discussion during USCENTCOM’s virtual data symposium at the command headquarters, MacDill Air Force Base, Feb. 3, 2021. Panel members included (clockwise from top left), Brig. Gen. Denise Brown, J6 Director USINDOPACOM, Col. Robin Gibson, Deputy J6, USEUCOM, Col. James Turinetti, J6 Director, USSOUTHCOM, and Col. Jeff Schroeder, J6 Director, USAFRICOM (Courtesy of U.S. Central Command)

    TAGS

    communications
    Computer Systems
    USCENTCOM
    Geographic Combatant Command
    Data Symposium

