    FFSC Letters of Appreciation

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 23, 2021) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams presents a letter of appreciation to Fleet and Family Support Center staff onboard CFAS Feb. 23, 2021. The staff members were awarded for their collective efforts in providing military and family readiness support, adaptation of service delivery to meet the unique challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the outstanding achievements of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

