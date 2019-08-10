Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers Week Spotlight: Bill Schoen’s Engineering Skills Inform His Leadership

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2019

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    WASHINGTON - Bill Schoen, public works business line leader, is representing Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington for Engineers Week. He serves at NAVFAC Washington’s Core in Washington D.C.

    NAVFAC
    Seabees
    Engineer
    Navy
    Washington
    Civil Engineer Corps

