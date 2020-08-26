Civil Affairs and the Smithsonian team up to strengthen Cultural and Heritage knowledge

Soldiers of the 351st Civil Affairs Command out of Mountain View, Calif., along with representatives of the Qawalangin tribe, Ounalashka corporation, and the city of Unalaska gathered to come up with a plan that would provide them all with a way to move forward into the future of the Unalaska Island and its people. The civil affairs Soldiers provided an assessment of the tribal and community resources on the island as part of their innovative readiness training during August 2020. (photo by: U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Hugh Dougalas, 351st Civil Affairs Command)

