Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Civil Affairs and the Smithsonian team up to strengthen Cultural and Heritage knowledge

    Civil Affairs and the Smithsonian team up to strengthen Cultural and Heritage knowledge

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    351st Civil Affairs Command

    Soldiers of the 351st Civil Affairs Command out of Mountain View, Calif., along with representatives of the Qawalangin tribe, Ounalashka corporation, and the city of Unalaska gathered to come up with a plan that would provide them all with a way to move forward into the future of the Unalaska Island and its people. The civil affairs Soldiers provided an assessment of the tribal and community resources on the island as part of their innovative readiness training during August 2020. (photo by: U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Hugh Dougalas, 351st Civil Affairs Command)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 22:16
    Photo ID: 6528884
    VIRIN: 200826-A-BX042-755
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs and the Smithsonian team up to strengthen Cultural and Heritage knowledge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Civil Affairs and the Smithsonian team up to strengthen Cultural and Heritage knowledge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    humanity
    civil affairs
    soldiers
    culture and heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT