Cmdr. Rodney King, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) handler, announces flight deck quarters over the 5MC inside of flight deck control Feb. 2, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 07:32
|Photo ID:
|6527861
|VIRIN:
|210202-N-OH637-1145
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SFR, by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ford’s Handler Paves the Way for Legacies to Continue
