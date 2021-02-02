Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Cmdr. Rodney King, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) handler, announces flight deck quarters over the 5MC inside of flight deck control Feb. 2, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

    This work, SFR, by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ford&rsquo;s Handler Paves the Way for Legacies to Continue

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

