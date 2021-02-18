Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE 75th Anniversary Cake

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan District celebrated 75 years of presence in Okinawa with a cake, speeches, and the filling of a time capsule to be opened in the year 2046.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 01:17
    Photo ID: 6527520
    VIRIN: 210218-A-AD803-628
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 495.64 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE 75th Anniversary Cake, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    USACE
    75th Anniversary
    JED

