The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan District celebrated 75 years of presence in Okinawa with a cake, speeches, and the filling of a time capsule to be opened in the year 2046.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 01:17
|Photo ID:
|6527520
|VIRIN:
|210218-A-AD803-628
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|495.64 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE 75th Anniversary Cake, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
