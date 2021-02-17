Col. Chris McKinney Meets New Jersey TAG

U.S. Army Col. Chris McKinney, left, commander of the 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, and Joint Task Force Independence, part of the Capitol Response mission, meets with Col. Lisa Hou, interim adjutant general of the New Jersey National Guard, in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

