    Col. Chris McKinney Meets New Jersey TAG

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. Chris McKinney, left, commander of the 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, and Joint Task Force Independence, part of the Capitol Response mission, meets with Col. Lisa Hou, interim adjutant general of the New Jersey National Guard, in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    MP
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    177th MP Bde
    Capitol Response

