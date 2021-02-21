The approximately 80,000 square foot Research, Development, Testing and Evaluation (RDT&E) facility and hangar, built by NAVFAC Washington, will consist of shops and maintenance administration, squadron administration, and operations and hangar bay spaces required to support the new MQ-25 program. The MQ-25 Stingray is an aerial refueling drone and the hangar will accommodate three aircraft; two with the wings extended, and one with the wings folded.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2021 15:59
|Photo ID:
|6527116
|VIRIN:
|210221-N-HG124-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|499.84 KB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The MQ-25 RDT&E facility and hangar at Naval Air Station at Patuxent River, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineers Week Spotlight: Brenda Barger Guides Project Management at NAVFAC Washington
LEAVE A COMMENT