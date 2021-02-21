The approximately 80,000 square foot Research, Development, Testing and Evaluation (RDT&E) facility and hangar, built by NAVFAC Washington, will consist of shops and maintenance administration, squadron administration, and operations and hangar bay spaces required to support the new MQ-25 program. The MQ-25 Stingray is an aerial refueling drone and the hangar will accommodate three aircraft; two with the wings extended, and one with the wings folded.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.21.2021 15:59 Photo ID: 6527116 VIRIN: 210221-N-HG124-1001 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 499.84 KB Location: DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The MQ-25 RDT&E facility and hangar at Naval Air Station at Patuxent River, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.