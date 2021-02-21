Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MQ-25 RDT&E facility and hangar at Naval Air Station at Patuxent River

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    The approximately 80,000 square foot Research, Development, Testing and Evaluation (RDT&E) facility and hangar, built by NAVFAC Washington, will consist of shops and maintenance administration, squadron administration, and operations and hangar bay spaces required to support the new MQ-25 program. The MQ-25 Stingray is an aerial refueling drone and the hangar will accommodate three aircraft; two with the wings extended, and one with the wings folded.

