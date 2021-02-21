Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reservist Sailors take the Navy-wide advancement examination

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Terah Bryant 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 21, 2021) A Selected Reservist Sailor assigned to Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Norfolk take the Navy-wide advancement examination in the Rockwell Hall gym on the Joint Expeditionary Base - Little Creek Feb. 21, 2021. NOSC Norfolk is the largest support center in the Navy Reserve with nearly 3,000 Sailors in 137 units, providing support to the Navy and Marine Corps team throughout the full range of operations from peace to war. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Terah L. Bryant)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 15:08
    Photo ID: 6527104
    VIRIN: 210221-N-GZ984-0117
    Resolution: 5942x3807
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, Reservist Sailors take the Navy-wide advancement examination, by PO1 Terah Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy-wide advancement examination
    NOSC Norfolk
    Reservist Sailors

