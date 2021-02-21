Reservist Sailors take the Navy-wide advancement examination

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 21, 2021) A Selected Reservist Sailor assigned to Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Norfolk take the Navy-wide advancement examination in the Rockwell Hall gym on the Joint Expeditionary Base - Little Creek Feb. 21, 2021. NOSC Norfolk is the largest support center in the Navy Reserve with nearly 3,000 Sailors in 137 units, providing support to the Navy and Marine Corps team throughout the full range of operations from peace to war. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Terah L. Bryant)

