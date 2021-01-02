PFC James, Paralegal Specialist with the 48th Chemical Brigade poses with the Legal teams African American History Month display spotlighting the men and women of the Army JAG Corps.

The theme of African American History Month for 2021 is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.” The theme highlights the African American family, leadership and service.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.21.2021 10:56 Photo ID: 6526870 VIRIN: 210201-A-AJ288-001 Resolution: 720x960 Size: 80.04 KB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th CM BDE Observes African American History Month at Fort Hood, by MAJ Dok Chon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.