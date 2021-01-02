Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th CM BDE Observes African American History Month at Fort Hood

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Maj. Dok Chon 

    48th Chemical Brigade

    PFC James, Paralegal Specialist with the 48th Chemical Brigade poses with the Legal teams African American History Month display spotlighting the men and women of the Army JAG Corps.
    The theme of African American History Month for 2021 is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.” The theme highlights the African American family, leadership and service.

    Diversity
    Black History Month
    JAG Corps
    20th CBRNE
    48th CM BDE

