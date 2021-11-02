Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan Air Guardsman’s experience at USAFE-AFAFRICA defined by opportunity, innovation

    Michigan Air Guardsman’s experience at USAFE-AFAFRICA defined by opportunity, innovation

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    110th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Solis, an Intelligence Imagery Analyst with the 217th Air Operations Group, 110th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, stands in front of the NATO Allied Air Command Headquarters, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 11, 2021. Solis has been augmenting the 603d Air Operations Group at Ramstein AB for the past six months, including work on the European Partnership Integration Enterprise (EPIE), which melds capabilities of intelligence professionals from NATO partner countries under one roof (U.S. National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Chani Devers).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 05:55
    Photo ID: 6526325
    VIRIN: 210219-F-VX999-433
    Resolution: 1358x1184
    Size: 322.75 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Air Guardsman’s experience at USAFE-AFAFRICA defined by opportunity, innovation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Michigan Air Guardsman&rsquo;s experience at USAFE-AFAFRICA defined by opportunity, innovation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT