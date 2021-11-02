Michigan Air Guardsman’s experience at USAFE-AFAFRICA defined by opportunity, innovation

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY 02.11.2021 Courtesy Photo 110th Wing

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Solis, an Intelligence Imagery Analyst with the 217th Air Operations Group, 110th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, stands in front of the NATO Allied Air Command Headquarters, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 11, 2021. Solis has been augmenting the 603d Air Operations Group at Ramstein AB for the past six months, including work on the European Partnership Integration Enterprise (EPIE), which melds capabilities of intelligence professionals from NATO partner countries under one roof (U.S. National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Chani Devers).