    Outstanding bay chiefs shine, receive wing recognition

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ian Shine (far left) and Tech. Sgt. Heidi Beckman (far right) assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Teodorico Dela Cruz (center left) and Tech. Sgt. Samantha Tremblay (center right) assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, pose for a photo at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2021. The Airmen were recognized by wing leadership for having the cleanest dorm rooms and bays during a quarterly dorm inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
