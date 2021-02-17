U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ian Shine (far left) and Tech. Sgt. Heidi Beckman (far right) assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Teodorico Dela Cruz (center left) and Tech. Sgt. Samantha Tremblay (center right) assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, pose for a photo at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2021. The Airmen were recognized by wing leadership for having the cleanest dorm rooms and bays during a quarterly dorm inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 03:21 Photo ID: 6526285 VIRIN: 210217-F-NW306-181 Resolution: 5328x3545 Size: 4.3 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Outstanding bay chiefs shine, receive wing recognition, by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.