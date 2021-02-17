Outstanding bay chiefs shine, receive wing recognition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ian Shine (far left) and Tech. Sgt. Heidi Beckman (far right) assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Teodorico Dela Cruz (center left) and Tech. Sgt. Samantha Tremblay (center right) assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, pose for a photo at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2021. The Airmen were recognized by wing leadership for having the cleanest dorm rooms and bays during a quarterly dorm inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)
