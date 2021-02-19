Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Engineers Spotlight: Meredith Coad Advocates for Girls and Women in STEM

    Engineers Spotlight: Meredith Coad Advocates for Girls and Women in STEM

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Meredith Coad, environmental engineer, is representing Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington for Engineers Week. She serves in the Environmental Business Line at NAVFAC Washington’s Core in Washington D.C.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 23:33
    Photo ID: 6526165
    VIRIN: 210219-N-HG124-1005
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers Spotlight: Meredith Coad Advocates for Girls and Women in STEM, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Engineers Spotlight: Meredith Coad Advocates for Girls and Women in STEM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Engineer
    Navy
    STEM
    Washington
    Civil Engineer Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT