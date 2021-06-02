Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk hosts home-based business event

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Christy Graham 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle (second from left), Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, visits a military-spouse owned home-based, business booth at an event Feb. 6 in the old Commissary parking lot.

