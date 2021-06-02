Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle (second from left), Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, visits a military-spouse owned home-based, business booth at an event Feb. 6 in the old Commissary parking lot.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 10:03
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
Fort Polk hosts home-based business event
