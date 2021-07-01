Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LRMC tele-mentoring program extends care beyond borders

    LRMC tele-mentoring program extends care beyond borders

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    A tele-mentoring session discussing “Use of Naloxone as a Harm Reduction Tool” which is comprised of physicians, advanced practice clinicians and health care teams from across Europe and the Middle East, is shown during one of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center-hosted sessions, Jan. 7. Weekly hour to hour and a half sessions allow health care professionals to share best practices and provide input on anonymous medical cases across most of the Eastern hemisphere, reducing noncombat medevacs of Service Members serving overseas to LRMC, saving millions of dollars in logistics, increasing unit readiness by taking care of Soldiers where they are at and limiting time away from duty.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 02:49
    Photo ID: 6524734
    VIRIN: 210107-A-EK666-0596
    Resolution: 4032x2880
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC tele-mentoring program extends care beyond borders, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRMC tele-mentoring program extends care beyond borders

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command-Europe
    Target_news_Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT