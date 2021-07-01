LRMC tele-mentoring program extends care beyond borders

A tele-mentoring session discussing “Use of Naloxone as a Harm Reduction Tool” which is comprised of physicians, advanced practice clinicians and health care teams from across Europe and the Middle East, is shown during one of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center-hosted sessions, Jan. 7. Weekly hour to hour and a half sessions allow health care professionals to share best practices and provide input on anonymous medical cases across most of the Eastern hemisphere, reducing noncombat medevacs of Service Members serving overseas to LRMC, saving millions of dollars in logistics, increasing unit readiness by taking care of Soldiers where they are at and limiting time away from duty.

