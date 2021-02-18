Jacksonville, Florida native join Commander, Submarine Group Seven

Welcome Aboard to Lt. Cmdr. Patric McClernon, a native of Jacksonville, Florida who just reported to Submarine Group 7 after a successful tour aboard USS Boise (SSN 764), moored at Naval Station Norfolk. Lt. Cmdr. McClernon is accompanied by his wife and child and is excited to be stationed in Japan where he will enjoy running and hopes to see the Japan marathon. #sublife #OnSceneUnseen #USNavy

