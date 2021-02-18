Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Jacksonville, Florida native join Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    Jacksonville, Florida native join Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Thomas 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    Welcome Aboard to Lt. Cmdr. Patric McClernon, a native of Jacksonville, Florida who just reported to Submarine Group 7 after a successful tour aboard USS Boise (SSN 764), moored at Naval Station Norfolk. Lt. Cmdr. McClernon is accompanied by his wife and child and is excited to be stationed in Japan where he will enjoy running and hopes to see the Japan marathon. #sublife #OnSceneUnseen #USNavy

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 22:20
    Photo ID: 6524616
    VIRIN: 210218-N-PD773-0001
    Resolution: 5641x3761
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jacksonville, Florida native join Commander, Submarine Group Seven, by PO2 Adam Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Jacksonville

    Florida

    Commander

    U.S. Navy

    Submarine Life

    TAGS

    Jacksonville
    Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT