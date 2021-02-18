3 MXS Moves F-4 Static Display

Members from the 3rd Maintenance Squadron assigned to the 3rd Wing, and Alaska Crane civilian contractors hoist the McDonnell F-4C Phantom II static display in front of the Government Hill Gate at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb 18, 2021. This aircraft was accessioned by the National Museum of the United States Air Force in 1987 and was a former Hawaii Air National Guard fighter and is being moved temporarily for refurbishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos)

