    3 MXS Moves F-4 Static Display

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Members from the 3rd Maintenance Squadron assigned to the 3rd Wing, and Alaska Crane civilian contractors hoist the McDonnell F-4C Phantom II static display in front of the Government Hill Gate at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb 18, 2021. This aircraft was accessioned by the National Museum of the United States Air Force in 1987 and was a former Hawaii Air National Guard fighter and is being moved temporarily for refurbishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3 MXS Moves F-4 Static Display, by SrA Adriana Barrientos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    F-4
    JBER
    Static Display
    3d Wing
    3 MXS

