Members from the 3rd Maintenance Squadron assigned to the 3rd Wing, and Alaska Crane civilian contractors hoist the McDonnell F-4C Phantom II static display in front of the Government Hill Gate at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb 18, 2021. This aircraft was accessioned by the National Museum of the United States Air Force in 1987 and was a former Hawaii Air National Guard fighter and is being moved temporarily for refurbishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 19:17
|Photo ID:
|6524453
|VIRIN:
|210218-F-DU873-0002
|Resolution:
|6701x4428
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3 MXS Moves F-4 Static Display, by SrA Adriana Barrientos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
