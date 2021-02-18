Fort Riley Friday Qtrs 524

This Fort Riley Friday we look at a rare structure along Huebner Road. Quarters 524, at the intersection of Huebner and Riley Place, was built in 1925 as the residence of the post’s civilian fire chief. Its Bungalow design is unique to the post and reflects the local civilian architecture of the period. It was constructed mostly of materials salvaged from Camp Funston including the concrete blocks used for the walls and foundation. It also featured wood floors and a roof made of composition shingles.



The house at 524 Huebner Road is one of the few residences on post built for civilian personnel and its construction signaled the use of man-made building materials that were becoming popular in the early twentieth century.



According to Directorate of Public Works maintenance records, in 1942 quarters 524 was re-designated as a non-commissioned officer quarters. It continues to serve as a single-family residence today.



As with other structures on Main Post, Quarters 524 is said to be home to a very mischievous ghost.



Pictured: Quarters 524 in 1925, top, and as it appears today, bottom.

