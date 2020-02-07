Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSWCDD Identity Dominance System

    NSWCDD Identity Dominance System

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Stacia Courtney 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    A Sailor from a Navy visit, board, search and seizure team is collecting a subject’s biometrics via fingerprints for possible subject identification in the Identity Dominance System (IDS). The system – to be upgraded with a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD)-developed IDS technology refresh in fiscal year 2021 – collects biometrics such as face, finger, and iris images, and enrolls that information into a local database to match against known persons of interest. Once the information has been captured, the system sends the information back to the authoritative database. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, NSWCDD scientists and engineers transitioned to telework while developing software in support of a complete technology refresh focused on modifying the IDS form factor to be smaller and lighter with an enhanced system performance that increases computing power, speed, local matching and communications capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 08:11
    Photo ID: 6523720
    VIRIN: 200702-N-DE005-011
    Resolution: 967x715
    Size: 89.97 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWCDD Identity Dominance System, by Stacia Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWCDD Scientists and Engineers Develop IDS Tech Refresh for Delivery to the Fleet Despite Pandemic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    NAVSEA
    Dahlgren
    IDS
    NSWCDD
    Identity Dominance System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT