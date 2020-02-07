NSWCDD Identity Dominance System

A Sailor from a Navy visit, board, search and seizure team is collecting a subject’s biometrics via fingerprints for possible subject identification in the Identity Dominance System (IDS). The system – to be upgraded with a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD)-developed IDS technology refresh in fiscal year 2021 – collects biometrics such as face, finger, and iris images, and enrolls that information into a local database to match against known persons of interest. Once the information has been captured, the system sends the information back to the authoritative database. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, NSWCDD scientists and engineers transitioned to telework while developing software in support of a complete technology refresh focused on modifying the IDS form factor to be smaller and lighter with an enhanced system performance that increases computing power, speed, local matching and communications capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

