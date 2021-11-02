Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Order of Military Medical Merit Presented to USU Medical Student

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Thomas Balfour 

    Uniformed Services University

    Dr. Althea Green-Dixon, Director of Recruitment for the Uniformed Services University's School of Medicine, presents the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) medallion to Army 2nd Lt. Alex Villahermosa. (photo by Tom Balfour, Uniformed Services University)

    2LT Alexander Villahermosa
    O2M3 Induction

