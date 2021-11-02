Dr. Althea Green-Dixon, Director of Recruitment for the Uniformed Services University's School of Medicine, presents the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) medallion to Army 2nd Lt. Alex Villahermosa. (photo by Tom Balfour, Uniformed Services University)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 07:58
|Photo ID:
|6523717
|VIRIN:
|210211-D-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Order of Military Medical Merit Presented to USU Medical Student
