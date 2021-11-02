Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Military Police train real-life scenario

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Sgt. Alexander Spears, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialist assigned to the 718th Ordnance Company, 23rd Chemical Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, wears a protective EOD bomb suit and carries remote detonation equipment to a simulated explosive threat during a joint training mission at Humphreys, Feb. 11. During the training mission, military police teams from across Humphreys secured the affected location while the EOD team assessed the threat and safely detonated the simulated explosive, fortifying their specialized skillset vital to the security of Humphreys. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    2ID
    Explosive
    MP
    EOD
    Training
    Humphreys

