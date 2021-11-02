Humphreys Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Military Police train real-life scenario

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Sgt. Alexander Spears, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialist assigned to the 718th Ordnance Company, 23rd Chemical Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, wears a protective EOD bomb suit and carries remote detonation equipment to a simulated explosive threat during a joint training mission at Humphreys, Feb. 11. During the training mission, military police teams from across Humphreys secured the affected location while the EOD team assessed the threat and safely detonated the simulated explosive, fortifying their specialized skillset vital to the security of Humphreys. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

