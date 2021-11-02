U.S. Air Force pilots with the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, sit in the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 927th Air Refueling Wing on the flightline on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida on February 11, 2021. The flight was scheduled to takeoff shortly before sunset, but turned back to the flightline because of mechanical issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 16:52 Photo ID: 6523086 VIRIN: 210211-F-UV276-660 Resolution: 1440x1079 Size: 141.39 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pilots waiting for takeoff, by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.