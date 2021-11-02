Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pilots waiting for takeoff

    Pilots waiting for takeoff

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pilots with the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, sit in the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 927th Air Refueling Wing on the flightline on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida on February 11, 2021. The flight was scheduled to takeoff shortly before sunset, but turned back to the flightline because of mechanical issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 16:52
    Photo ID: 6523086
    VIRIN: 210211-F-UV276-660
    Resolution: 1440x1079
    Size: 141.39 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilots waiting for takeoff, by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pilot
    kc135
    MacDill
    927arw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT