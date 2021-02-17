Coast Guard medevacs patient in Portland, Texas

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter transfers a female patient from Northshore Hospital in Portland, Texas, to the Corpus Christi Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021. Sector/Air Station watchstanders receieved the medevac request for a female pateient who was suffering from stomach pains. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

