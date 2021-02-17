Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs patient in Portland, Texas

    PORTLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter transfers a female patient from Northshore Hospital in Portland, Texas, to the Corpus Christi Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021. Sector/Air Station watchstanders receieved the medevac request for a female pateient who was suffering from stomach pains. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

