A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter transfers a female patient from Northshore Hospital in Portland, Texas, to the Corpus Christi Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021. Sector/Air Station watchstanders receieved the medevac request for a female pateient who was suffering from stomach pains. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 15:37
|Photo ID:
|6523019
|VIRIN:
|210217-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs patient in Portland, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
