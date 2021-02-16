210216-N-YB753-0002 WASHINGTON (Feb. 16, 2020) Commander, Navy Installations Command Force Master Chief Greg A. Vidaurri receives his second COVID-19 vaccine at Branch Health Clinic Washington Navy Yard, Feb. 16, 2021. Under the Chief of Naval Operations, CNIC is responsible for providing support services for the fleet, fighter and family with more than 53,000 military and civilian personnel under 10 regions and 70 installations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Morales)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 13:54
|Photo ID:
|6522905
|VIRIN:
|210216-N-YB753-0002
|Resolution:
|3000x2246
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Vaccine, by CPO Brian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
