    COVID-19 Vaccine

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Morales 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    210216-N-YB753-0002 WASHINGTON (Feb. 16, 2020) Commander, Navy Installations Command Force Master Chief Greg A. Vidaurri receives his second COVID-19 vaccine at Branch Health Clinic Washington Navy Yard, Feb. 16, 2021. Under the Chief of Naval Operations, CNIC is responsible for providing support services for the fleet, fighter and family with more than 53,000 military and civilian personnel under 10 regions and 70 installations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Morales)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 13:54
    Photo ID: 6522905
    VIRIN: 210216-N-YB753-0002
    Resolution: 3000x2246
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine, by CPO Brian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNIC
    Navy Installations Command
    COVID-19
    Sink COVID

