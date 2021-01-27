Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Hosts Explosives Demonstration on Redstone Arsenal

Students participate as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) hosted an explosives demonstration, conducted as part of the ATF Certified Explosives Specialist program at the Capano Range Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. (Eric Schultz / Redstone Rocket)

