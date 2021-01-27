Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Hosts Explosives Demonstration on Redstone Arsenal

    Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Hosts Explosives Demonstration on Redstone Arsenal

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Eric Schultz 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    Students participate as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) hosted an explosives demonstration, conducted as part of the ATF Certified Explosives Specialist program at the Capano Range Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. (Eric Schultz / Redstone Rocket)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 11:35
    Photo ID: 6522720
    VIRIN: 210127-O-TT587-530
    Resolution: 3221x2565
    Size: 814.34 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Hosts Explosives Demonstration on Redstone Arsenal, by Eric Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NEWS
    ATF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT