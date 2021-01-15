Lt. Cmdr. Derik Rothchild Official Photo.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 11:01
|Photo ID:
|6522684
|VIRIN:
|210115-N-ON977-549
|Resolution:
|1324x1854
|Size:
|326.12 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Cmdr. Derik Rothchild Official Photo, by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Elk Grove Native Earns Black Engineer of the Year Award
