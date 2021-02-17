Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. National Guard supports Operation Capitol Response

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoe Wockenfuss 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Second Lt. Sterling Burdine, left, with the Kentucky Army National Guard, receives ashes on Ash Wednesday from U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Ed Rogland, with the Pennsylvania National Guard, in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical, evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 10:05
    D.C.
    PA National Guard
    Capitol Response

