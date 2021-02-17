Pa. National Guard supports Operation Capitol Response

Second Lt. Sterling Burdine, left, with the Kentucky Army National Guard, receives ashes on Ash Wednesday from U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Ed Rogland, with the Pennsylvania National Guard, in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical, evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

