    A quick stop 'n' go [Image 9 of 9]

    A quick stop 'n' go

    QATAR

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-15 Strike Eagles attached to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi towards the runway after being refueled as part of an integrated combat turn (ICT) exercise, Feb. 13, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. U.S. Air Forces Central Airmen from three wings were challenged to execute a one-day, synchronized plan involving both airlift and fighter assets, as well as provide organic maintenance and logistics support to execute an ICT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 05:21
    Photo ID: 6522410
    VIRIN: 210213-F-RV963-1358
    Resolution: 6463x4309
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A quick stop 'n' go [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379th AEW
    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    386th AEW
    335th EFS

