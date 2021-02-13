A quick stop 'n' go

Two F-15 Strike Eagles attached to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi towards the runway after being refueled as part of an integrated combat turn (ICT) exercise, Feb. 13, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. U.S. Air Forces Central Airmen from three wings were challenged to execute a one-day, synchronized plan involving both airlift and fighter assets, as well as provide organic maintenance and logistics support to execute an ICT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

