    A quick stop 'n' go [Image 7 of 9]

    A quick stop 'n' go

    QATAR

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman salutes an F-15 Strike Eagle as it taxis away from a parking spot, Feb. 13, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Airmen from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW), 386th AEW and 380th AEW came together to support an ICT for a deployed Dynamic Force Employment unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 05:21
    Photo ID: 6522405
    VIRIN: 210213-F-RV963-1335
    Resolution: 7742x5161
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A quick stop 'n' go [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    379th AEW
    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    386th AEW
    335th EFS

