Airmen hand-carry munitions during an integrated combat turn exercise, Feb. 13, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Airmen from the 379th AEW, 386th AEW and 380th AEW came together to support the ICT of a deployed Dynamic Force Employment unit. An ICT is the concurrent servicing of fuel and munitions, while aircraft engines are still running. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 05:20
|Photo ID:
|6522403
|VIRIN:
|210213-F-RV963-1265
|Resolution:
|5725x3809
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, A quick stop 'n' go [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
