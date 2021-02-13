Airmen hand-carry munitions during an integrated combat turn exercise, Feb. 13, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Airmen from the 379th AEW, 386th AEW and 380th AEW came together to support the ICT of a deployed Dynamic Force Employment unit. An ICT is the concurrent servicing of fuel and munitions, while aircraft engines are still running. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 05:20 Photo ID: 6522403 VIRIN: 210213-F-RV963-1265 Resolution: 5725x3809 Size: 1.59 MB Location: QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A quick stop 'n' go [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.