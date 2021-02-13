A quick stop 'n' go

An Airman does a pre-flight inspection on an F-15 Strike Eagle attached to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS), Feb. 13, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 335th EFS deployed as an instrument of Dynamic Force Employment in order to deter aggression and promote security and stability within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
