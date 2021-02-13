A quick stop 'n' go

A C-130 Hercules aircraft lands on the runway for an integrated combat turn (ICT) exercise, Feb. 13, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The C-130 airlifted Airmen and equipment from Al Dhafra Air Base in order to support a same-day ICT of two F-15 Strike Eagles from the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

