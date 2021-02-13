Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QATAR

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130 Hercules aircraft lands on the runway for an integrated combat turn (ICT) exercise, Feb. 13, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The C-130 airlifted Airmen and equipment from Al Dhafra Air Base in order to support a same-day ICT of two F-15 Strike Eagles from the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A quick stop 'n' go [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379th AEW
    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    386th AEW
    335th EFS

