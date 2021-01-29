Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd AFSB commander visits brigade facilities in Busan

    BUSAN, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Michael A. King, director, Busan Storage Center, briefs Col. Wheeler R. Manning, brigade commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, on center operations at Warehouse 14, Jan. 29. Manning and Lt. Col. Edward K. Woo, battalion commander, Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia, visited a number of facilities to get a first-hand look at brigade operations in Busan. (Photo by Chu Myong-su, 403rd AFSB)

