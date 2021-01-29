403rd AFSB commander visits brigade facilities in Busan

Michael A. King, director, Busan Storage Center, briefs Col. Wheeler R. Manning, brigade commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, on center operations at Warehouse 14, Jan. 29. Manning and Lt. Col. Edward K. Woo, battalion commander, Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia, visited a number of facilities to get a first-hand look at brigade operations in Busan. (Photo by Chu Myong-su, 403rd AFSB)

